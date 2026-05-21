Vanni Arasu, AM Shahjahan to be sworn in as ministers in CM Vijay’s cabinet on Friday

CHENNAI: With VCK and IUML deciding to take part in the TVK Ministry, the MLAs recommended by them - Vanni Arasu (VCK) and AM Shahjahan (IUML), will be sworn in as Ministers on Friday at the Lok Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

With these two Ministers, the Ministry led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will be complete as the strength of the Council of Ministers will reach its maximum strength as per the Constitution.

After discussing the issue for many hours, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan told reporters that the VCK has decided to be part of the TVK Ministry. Thirumavalavan also said Vanni Arasu's name will be recommended for the post of Minister. Questioned about the VCK's relationship with the DMK, Thirumavalavan said all other issues would be discussed later.

Thirumavalavan said, following an open invitation from the TVK, we have consulted with the frontline leaders of our party and going by the views of the majority of the leaders, we have decided to take part in the TVK Ministry.

Earlier in the day, IUML State president KM Kader Mohideen announced that Shahjahan, party MLA from Papanasam Assembly constituency, has been chosen as the candidate for the Minister post in the TVK government. "This decision has been taken in our office-bearers meeting.” Later, IUML office-bearers met Chief Minister C Vijay Joseph at the State secretariat and conveyed the party’s decision.

Addressing a press conference in Chennai, Mohideen said the IUML MLAs - Vaniyampadi MLA Syed Farooq Basha and Papapanasam MLA AM Shahjahan have extended unconditional outside support to the TVK government. "The TVK leadership magnanimously informed us that one MLA could be made Minister. It is an unexpected request, and we considered that and have made a decision," he added.

Responding to a question, Mohideen said the IUML has informed their decision to join the TVK Ministry to DMK president MK Stalin and also congratulated us. When asked whether they would be quitting the DMK-ed alliance now since they will be part of the TVK alliance, Mohideen said, "Our joining the Cabinet is not about joining the alliance." On a further question, Mohideen said: "We will make a decision when the local body elections approach."