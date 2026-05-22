Andhra govt seeks Cumta’s expertise to manage crowds at Godavari Pushkarams

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s urban mobility expertise could soon play a key role in managing one of India’s largest religious gatherings, with the Andhra Pradesh government seeking the services of the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (Cumta) for the 2027 Godavari Pushkarams at Rajamahendravaram.

A Cumta source told TNIE that the request reflects growing interstate recognition of Tamil Nadu’s institutional capacity in urban transport planning and large-scale mobility management.

Originally set up to coordinate Chennai’s metropolitan transport systems, Cumta is increasingly being viewed as a specialist agency for handling complex crowd movement and multimodal traffic integration during high-density public events, the official said.

The official added that Cumta teams had already conducted a field study and were expected to submit a report by the second week of June outlining measures to manage pilgrim movement along the banks of the Godavari during the festival, scheduled to be held from June 26 to July 7, 2027.

It is learnt that Andhra Pradesh officials had sought the deployment of an expert team to undertake a detailed study and provide operational inputs on managing pilgrim flow, vehicular traffic and public access during the Pushkarams.