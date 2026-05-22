BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan slams TVK for tie-up with Congress

COIMBATORE: Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan criticised the ruling TVK for allying with parties it once called “destructive forces”, adding that the party cannot deliver change by relying on the Congress.

“TVK said it would fight destructive forces, but is now running the government with those who were part of it. How can it bring change by keeping the Congress with it?” she asked, and alleged that the Congress, which had been rejected by voters in several states, has entered the cabinet through the back door.

Tamilisai was addressing media persons after attending the BJP’s two-day review meeting in Coimbatore, chaired by BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, on Thursday.

Tamilisai told reporters that the party discussed the reasons for its electoral setback. Further, she said the TVK should not yield to pressure from the Congress and urged the party to pursue constructive politics.