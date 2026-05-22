Chief financial controller suspended for illegalities in EB tender

CHENNAI: A day after suspending P Chandrasekaran, director (technical in-charge) of the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL), the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) on Thursday placed another senior official, V Kasi, chief financial controller (revenue), under suspension over alleged irregularities in the allotment and approval of wind and solar power projects.
According to an official release, the chief financial controller (CFC) has been accused of administrative interference and granting irregular approvals in renewable energy projects. The suspension comes amid an ongoing review of recent project approvals and tenders in the power sector.
Meanwhile, the power utility has temporarily withheld all pensionary benefits of retired TNGECL Director (Technical) S Mangalnathan, who is also linked to the allegations. Mangalnathan retired from service on April 30, 2026.
The release stated that Minister for Energy Resources C T R Nirmal Kumar has been conducting a series of review meetings at the TNEB headquarters on various issues concerning the power sector. During the review, the utility allegedly found that recent allotments and approvals issued by TNGECL lacked transparency and that certain clearances were granted in a hurried manner.
TNEB further said that a departmental inquiry is under way against the officials concerned and that further action would be initiated based on the findings of the probe.
A top official source told TNIE that the minister, along with TNEB chairman J Radhakrishnan, has been continuously reviewing tenders, power purchase agreements and approvals granted for renewable energy projects over the past few days. Special focus was given to tenders floated between December and February, besides approvals for new wind and solar power projects.
The official added that several violations were noticed during the scrutiny. Following the review, the minister ordered the cancellation of more than 100 tenders worth around Rs 2,000 crore.
Explaining the tender regulations, he said, “The Board Level Tender Committee, headed by Radhakrishnan has the authority to decide on tenders up to Rs 40 crore. In cases where the value exceeds Rs 40 crore, the decisions are taken by the board of directors, including the TNEB chairman, finance secretary and industries secretary.”
The official further alleged that several tender notifications issued during the previous DMK regime were prepared at rates higher than the original estimates. The discrepancies were identified during the ongoing review meetings.
Following the cancellations, officials have now begun preparing fresh tender notifications for the procurement of electrical materials, including power cables, electric poles and transformers, sources said.