Chief financial controller suspended for illegalities in EB tender

CHENNAI: A day after suspending P Chandrasekaran, director (technical in-charge) of the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL), the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) on Thursday placed another senior official, V Kasi, chief financial controller (revenue), under suspension over alleged irregularities in the allotment and approval of wind and solar power projects.

According to an official release, the chief financial controller (CFC) has been accused of administrative interference and granting irregular approvals in renewable energy projects. The suspension comes amid an ongoing review of recent project approvals and tenders in the power sector.

Meanwhile, the power utility has temporarily withheld all pensionary benefits of retired TNGECL Director (Technical) S Mangalnathan, who is also linked to the allegations. Mangalnathan retired from service on April 30, 2026.

The release stated that Minister for Energy Resources C T R Nirmal Kumar has been conducting a series of review meetings at the TNEB headquarters on various issues concerning the power sector. During the review, the utility allegedly found that recent allotments and approvals issued by TNGECL lacked transparency and that certain clearances were granted in a hurried manner.

TNEB further said that a departmental inquiry is under way against the officials concerned and that further action would be initiated based on the findings of the probe.