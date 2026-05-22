Dindigul police search kin for abducting newlywed girl

DINDIGUL: Police are searching for members of a family from Pitchampatti near Vadamadurai for allegedly abducting their 19-year-old daughter a day after she married a youth against their wishes.

The woman, a nursing college student, had married M Perumal (25), a resident of the same locality, at a temple in Thadikombu after facing opposition from her parents despite both belonging to the same community. The couple later sought protection at Vedasandur police station, where police refused the parents’ request to separate them.

Though the parents assured police they would not interfere, they allegedly intercepted the couple at Thennampatti, assaulted Perumal and took the woman away. She was released near Madurai Road early Thursday. Police are tracing the parents.