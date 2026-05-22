DMK MLA Sekar Babu, supporters booked after clash with TVK members during Harbour polling

CHENNAI: Former minister and DMK MLA PK Sekar Babu and his supporters have been booked by North Beach police following a clash involving TVK members during polling in the Harbour Assembly constituency on April 23.

The case was registered under four sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint lodged by TVK Harbour candidate Sinora Ashok.

According to police, tension flared in Mannadi around 5.35 pm near Chennai Urdu School on Angappa Naicken Street, where polling booths 104, 105 and 107 were located. The dispute reportedly began after DMK and Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi (MJK) cadres argued over allegations that outsiders were being accommodated at a party office close to the polling station.

Police said Sekar Babu, who had completed an inspection of polling booths and was heading towards a nearby mosque, received information about the alleged presence of outsiders at the office of MJK functionary Haroon Rasheed. Soon after, he and several DMK cadres reached the spot, triggering a confrontation between the two groups.

Senior police officers intervened and brought the situation under control. Aaliyar, linked to the MJK, along with some TVK members, was detained and removed from the area. Further investigation is under way.