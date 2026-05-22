Dumping of garbage chokes Vaigai flow near Madurai's Vandiyur

MADURAI: Fresh concerns have surfaced over illegal dumping and open burning of waste along the Vaigai riverbed near Thenur Mandapam in Madurai, with residents and environmental activists alleging that pollution of the river continues despite repeated civic interventions.

Acting on complaints from residents, the corporation deputed officials to inspect the site near Vandiyur, where heaps of garbage were found dumped inside the riverbed. Residents alleged that medical waste had also been mixed with the dumped garbage, raising concerns over public health and environmental safety.

The issue comes at a time when the corporation has intensified solid waste management measures across the city, including door-to-door garbage collection, regular bin clearance, and surveillance along vulnerable stretches of the Vaigai river. CCTV cameras have also been installed, while the civic body had earlier warned that violators dumping waste into rivers and water bodies could face fines of up to Rs 1 lakh.Speaking to TNIE, environmental activist M Raja of Vaigai Makkal Iyakkam said repeated petitions submitted regarding waste dumping into the river had not yielded effective action.