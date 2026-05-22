Madras HC reserves orders on V Ponraj’s bail pleas in TVK women wing case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday reserved orders on two petitions moved by Dr V Ponraj, former scientific advisor to A P J Abdul Kalam, seeking anticipatory bail in connection with two FIRs registered against him based on the complaints lodged by TVK president C Joseph Vijay and his party’s Cuddalore district secretary for making “derogatory comments” against women supporting Vijay.

When the bail applications came up for hearing, senior counsel NR Elango, representing Ponraj, submitted that he aired the views reacting to the interviews given by certain people supporting the TVK leader and that the FIRs were registered on May 12 on a complaint lodged by Vijay on March 26.

State counsel R John Sathyan, however, said that the views aired by the petitioner were still circulating online. If anticipatory bail is granted, it may amount to encouraging such acts of making derogatory comments, he told.

Justice R Sakthivel said as the video was removed, the matter shall be taken to its logical end by holding trial.