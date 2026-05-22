Plea in Madras HC seeks probe into ‘use of children for electoral gains’

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered notice to the Election Commission of India, directing it to file its responses to a petition seeking a probe into the exploitation of children for indirect electoral gains by the TVK which had won 108 seats in the recent Assembly polls and captured power with the help of post-poll alliance.

A vacation bench of Justices G R Swaminathan and V Lakshminarayanan on Thursday granted a week’s time for the respondents, including TVK, DMK and AIADMK, to file reply.

The petition was filed by L Vasuki, an advocate from Bhuvanagiri in Cuddalore district. She stated that TVK president C Joseph Vijay, during a public meeting in Chennai on April 24, called upon children “to emotionally influence or pressure their parents” regarding voting preference in the elections.

The petitioner stated that exploitation of minors for indirect electoral influence “undermines constitutional morality” and “democratic fairness” and the ECI is duty-bound to ensure fairness in the electoral process, and failure to investigate these corrupt practices amounts to abdication of duty.