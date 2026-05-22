Sri Lankan national held for voting in Tamil Nadu polls

CHENNAI: Immigration officials at the Chennai International Airport detained a Sri Lankan passport holder after discovering that he had allegedly cast a vote in the recent Tamil Nadu Assembly elections despite being a foreign national. Authorities said 19 people have so far been arrested in similar cases. Further investigation is under way.

According to the police, the man was identified as Abraham, who is originally from Aruppukottai in Tamil Nadu and was residing in France. Officials said he arrived at the airport in the early hours of Wednesday to board an IndiGo flight to France via Doha.

During immigration checks, the officers noticed an indelible ink mark on Abraham’s left index finger while examining outbound international passengers. Authorities have intensified surveillance at airports across Tamil Nadu following intelligence inputs that overseas citizens and foreign nationals of Indian origin had illegally participated in the Assembly elections.

Further inquiry revealed that Abraham was travelling on a Sri Lankan passport and held Sri Lankan citizenship. Investigators found that he had travelled from France to Aruppukottai last month and allegedly cast his vote at a polling booth there during the Assembly elections held on April 23.

He was handed over to the Anti-Passport Wing of the Chennai Central Crime Branch for further legal action. EC officials also informed about the case.