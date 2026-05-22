Three held for sex determination, abortion of foetus in Salem

SALEM: Three women were arrested by Thalaivasal police in connection with an alleged selective abortion case in Salem, after a four-month-old foetus was reportedly aborted upon being identified as a girl child, with the health department launching an investigation into possible violations under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

According to officials, a 25-year-old pregnant woman from Nagiyampatti, who already has two daughters, allegedly underwent an abortion after the foetus was identified as female during pregnancy.

Officials suspect the abortion was carried out illegally after the sex of the foetus became known. A few days after the procedure, the woman reportedly developed health complications and was admitted to a private hospital in Salem city for treatment. During medical inquiry and questioning at the hospital, the woman is said to have admitted that she had undergone an abortion, following which the matter was communicated to the Salem health department for further inquiry.

Salem Joint Director of Health Services Dr SP Nandhini lodged a formal police complaint seeking action. Thalaivasal police arrested three women allegedly involved in the procedure. The arrested persons were identified as B Bhuvaneswari (31), owner of a private clinic near Kattukottai, A Madhubala (31) , who was working temporarily as a women health volunteer at a Primary Health Centre, and V Gowri (32) , who allegedly assisted in carrying out the abortion. Officials said further investigation is under way to ascertain whether illegal prenatal sex determination was carried out and whether more persons were involved.