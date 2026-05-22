Three ministers from Namakkal district in TN cabinet, second highest in state

NAMAKKAL: Namakkal, which elected five TVK MLAs across its six Assembly constituencies in the recent election, has secured three ministerial berths in the newly formed TVK government, emerging as the district with the highest representation in the state cabinet after Chennai, which has seven ministers.

Among the three ministers representing Namakkal district, Dr KG Arunraj, who serves as the TVK’s general secretary for policy and propaganda, had already taken oath along with nine other ministers and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay during the initial formation of the government on May 10. Arunraj, who won from Tiruchengode Assembly constituency has been assigned the Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare portfolio.

On Wednesday, as the cabinet was expanded, former AIADMK minister’s P Dhanapal’s son D Logesh Tamilselvan, who won from Rasipuram Assembly constituency, was allotted the Commercial Taxes and Registration portfolio.

Meanwhile, C Vijayalakshmi, who emerged victorious from Kumarapalayam Assembly constituency, has been appointed Minister for Milk and Dairy Development. She also serves as the TVK’s deputy general secretary.

With three ministers now representing Namakkal district, it has emerged as one of the key political strongholds for TVK following the Assembly election.