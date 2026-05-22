Tirunelveli district panchayat president booked for land fraud in Nellai

TIRUNELVELI: The Crime Branch police registered a cheating case against Tirunelveli district panchayat president VSR Jegadheesh of the DMK for double registration of a land with forged documents and criminal conspiracy.

Even though the complainant M Bhagavathi Pandian (64), a differently abled man, filed his online complaint in December 2024, the police took about a one-and-a-half year to act.

Sources say revenue officials gave different pattas for two persons for the same land in support of the accused.

“In 2006 Jegadheesh sold plots in a 4.5-acre land near Thisayanvilai. He sold a plot to one Rajendran. He then gave power to S Kaliappan to sell all plots of the land illegally including the one of Rajendran. Kaliappan sold Rajendran’s land to one C Rani who sold the same to me in 2018. When Rajendran’s family visited their land after 17 years, it was in my possession in 2023. We both had been given a patta for the same land,” Pandian said.