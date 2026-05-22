Vendors, encroachments back in Tiruchy's Teppakulam

TIRUCHY: Even as Tiruchy Corporation's recent drive to clear encroachments around Teppakulam tank brought relief to traffic movement, locals say the area is once again slipping into disorder due to haphazard two-wheeler parking and the gradual return of street vendors.

NSB Road, one of the busiest stretches in the city, serves as a major commercial hub, drawing heavy footfall throughout the day. However, for years, the stretch from Burma Bazaar to Nondi Bazaar had been heavily encroached upon by street vendors and shop extensions, severely restricting pedestrian movement and causing frequent traffic bottlenecks, especially during festival seasons.

Following a directive from the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court to declare the Teppakulam area a no-vending zone, the city corporation recently relocated vendors from Burma Bazaar and Nondi Bazaar to alternative designated spaces.

A senior corporation official said, "The relocation of encroachers was carried out strictly based on court directions and with proper rehabilitation measures."

However, the relief appeared to be short-lived. Over the past two weeks, commuters say the cleared spaces around Teppakulam are increasingly being used for haphazard two-wheeler parking by customers visiting nearby textile and commercial establishments.

Residents also allege that some street vendors have begun returning informally to the NSB Road stretch, further worsening the situation. Traffic congestion is once again being reported, with vehicles struggling to navigate narrow passages created by parked two-wheelers.

A daily commuter M Divya from Andal Street, said, "The removal of encroachments was a big relief initially, but the situation has changed again due to parking chaos. Pedestrians are left with no space to walk. Even with traffic police present, there is hardly any enforcement against illegal parking, and fines are not being imposed regularly."

K Durai from Devathanam, a motorist said, "After the encroachments were cleared, people could move through this stretch without much difficulty. Now, two-wheelers are parked in an unregulated manner everywhere, making driving stressful once again."

When contacted, a corporation official said steps are being taken to regulate parking in the Teppakulam and NSB Road stretch. "Enforcement drives will be intensified in the coming days to prevent congestion."