Will address all violations, says TN electricity minister C T R Nirmal Kumar

CHENNAI: Mentioning several violations having taken place in the tenders and power purchase agreements executed by the electricity department during the previous regime, Minister for Energy Resources C T R Nirmal Kumar on Thursday stressed that the TVK-led government was committed to addressing all irregularities and allegations linked to the power sector, and ensuring transparency in the utility’s functioning.

Addressing media persons, the minister warned that stringent action would be taken against those found violating rules and misusing public money. “There will be no excuse for anyone involved in looting people’s money. The power sector should function for the welfare of the public and not for the benefit of individuals,” the minister said.

On the electricity department’s financial burden, Nirmal Kumar said the government’s immediate priority was to streamline the administration before initiating long-term financial reforms.

“The total debt burden of TNEB (Tamil Nadu Electricity Board) has crossed `2.5 lakh crore. Before taking measures to reduce the debt, our first priority is to bring administrative reforms and correct irregularities,” he told.