Will expedite probe into kidney sale racket, says TN Health Minister K G Arunraj

CHENNAI: Health Minister K G Arunraj on Thursday said the investigation into the alleged illegal kidney sale would be expedited and assured that all those involved would be punished under the law.

Addressing media persons, he said no one involved in the kidney racket would escape legal action. There was a pause in the inquiry during the election period, but it will now speed up. The inquiry will be conducted in a transparent manner, and details will be communicated, the minister added.

Following a review meeting with joint directors of medical services at the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services, Arunraj said around 8,000 applications were pending under the Tamil Nadu Clinical Establishments (Regulation) Act, 1997. Applications for licences for Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) centres are also pending, he added. The minister said the licensing process for these hospitals and ART centres would be simplified.

Responding to allegations of TVK functionaries conducting inspections at hospitals and Amma canteens, Arunraj said the matter has come to the attention of the chief minister and added that the cadre have been instructed not to engage in such activities.