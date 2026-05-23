Tiruchy Corporation begins renovation of Amma Unavagam in Srirangam

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy Corporation has commenced renovation work at the Amma Unavagam located on Gandhi Road in Srirangam after complaints that the premises had become a health hazard due to open urination, and poor maintenance.
The work started after MLA S Ramesh (who has since become minister) inspected the place on Monday and listened to the grievances aired by the staff and people who had come to have food.
The civic body has begun repair work at the canteen, including the restoration of non-functional toilets and re-laying of damaged flooring within the premises.
The Amma Unavagam was opened in 2015. It currently has 12 women staff members and functions from 8 am to 3 pm every day. Although two toilets are found on the premises, both remained non-functional for nearly a year due to poor maintenance. The staff told Ramesh that they are forced to use toilets in nearby shops.
A poster had been put up in front of the canteen to stop public urination. However, the space behind the board was allegedly used by passersby to urinate, workers alleged. Repeated complaints to civic officials had fallen on deaf ears, they added.
Talking to TNIE on Thursday, Ramesh said the canteen floor is ridden with holes in several places, facilitating free movement of rodents contaminating rice and vegetables. Workers said snakes have strayed into canteen allegedly due to overflowing sewage and the appalling condition of the area surrounding the facility.
"The poor condition of the canteen is due to prolonged neglect. I have ordered officials to restore basic sanitation and infrastructure. The priority is to ensure safe working conditions for the staff and hygienic food for the public," Ramesh said. Acting on the directive, corporation workers removed the board within a couple of hours and began the renovation work.
A senior corporation official told TNIE, "We will lay concrete floor after removing the damaged sections. An estimate of around `15 lakh has been prepared. The renovation is expected to be completed by June."
The official added that similar renovation works are being carried out in another Amma Unavagam at Amma Mandapam. There are 11 Amma Unavagams in Tiruchy city, and renovation is likely at all the canteens in phases.