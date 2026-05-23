Coimbatore girl’s assault-murder 'unforgivable', says TN CM Vijay; assures strict action

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday expressed shock and grief over the sexual assault and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore and assured stringent action against those responsible for crimes against women and children.
In a statement, the Chief Minister described the incident as “inhuman and unforgivable” and said such crimes could never be tolerated in society.
Conveying his condolences to the bereaved family, the CM said two persons connected with the case had been arrested. He added that the police had been instructed to carry out a swift and intensive investigation and file the charge sheet without delay.
The Chief Minister also assured that the Tamil Nadu government would act firmly to ensure severe punishment under the law for those involved in atrocities against women and children, and that all immediate and necessary measures would be taken in this regard.
Earlier in the day, DMK youth wing secretary and Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran condemned the murder of the girl in Coimbatore and urged the State government to take stringent action against the culprit and to ensure that such crimes against girl children and women in the State do not occur again.