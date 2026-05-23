Coimbatore girl’s assault-murder 'unforgivable', says TN CM Vijay; assures strict action

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday expressed shock and grief over the sexual assault and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore and assured stringent action against those responsible for crimes against women and children.

In a statement, the Chief Minister described the incident as “inhuman and unforgivable” and said such crimes could never be tolerated in society.

Conveying his condolences to the bereaved family, the CM said two persons connected with the case had been arrested. He added that the police had been instructed to carry out a swift and intensive investigation and file the charge sheet without delay.