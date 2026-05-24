After Balaji, ED seeks TN’s nod to prosecute another DMK MLA

CHENNAI: Days after seeking sanction against DMK MLA V Senthil Balaji, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sent another letter to the Tamil Nadu government seeking approval to prosecute Tiruchendur legislator Anitha R Radhakrishnan in a money laundering case.

In its May 20 communication, the ED said it had not received a response to its earlier letter, sent in March, to the then chief secretary seeking sanction to prosecute Radhakrishnan under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency said it had moved a plea for prosecuting the former minister before a court on March 28, 2025, and had earlier sought sanction under Section 197 of the CrPC and Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The sanction would be treated as “deemed to have been granted” if the state government fails to decide within 120 days, the ED added.