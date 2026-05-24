After delays, widening of Mettupalayam Road near Sanganoor Bridge begins

COIMBATORE: After years of delay, the widening of the Mettupalayam Road stretch near Sanganoor Bridge junction is finally under way, bringing relief to thousands of daily commuters who battle severe congestion on the busy National Highway (NH) corridor.

Officials from the NH wing of the state highways department have launched the first phase of the project by removing encroachments along the 740-metre-long stretch between the Kavundampalayam flyover and the Sanganoor bridge. The project aims to widen the existing four-lane road into a six-lane carriageway and replace the ageing bridge with a much wider structure to improve traffic flow.

As part of the eviction drive, roadside shops selling earthen pots and utensils, which had occupied portions of the NH land for years, were cleared by officials to make way for expansion works. Notices had been issued on March 4 to traders occupying road margins near the Tamil Nadu Housing Board residential complex at Kavundampalayam, directing them to vacate within a stipulated period. However, the occupants failed to remove their structures even after the deadline passed.

Officials said the delay in initiating action was largely due to the Assembly elections and enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, which temporarily halted administrative procedures. With the election now over, authorities have moved swiftly to begin the project.