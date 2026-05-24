BJP renews push for Deputy CM post in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: The return of the N Rangasamy-led NDA government in Puducherry has once again revived expectations within the BJP over the possible appointment of a deputy chief minister.

Sources in the BJP said the party, which shares power with Rangasamy’s All India NR Congress (AINRC), expects the chief minister to consider creating the post to maintain political balance within the alliance.

Although Rangasamy and two ministers, BJP leader A Namassivayam and AINRC’s Malladi Krishna Rao, took oath on May 13 following the Assembly elections, portfolios are yet to be allotted. Decisions on filling the remaining three ministerial vacancies and other key constitutional positions, including that of the speaker, are also pending.

Sources indicated that the impending expansion of the ministry is likely to factor in regional and social representation, including accommodating a legislator from the Scheduled Caste community and another from Karaikal.

Against this backdrop, Namassivayam’s visit to Delhi has assumed significance. The BJP legislature party leader has so far met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Union Minister and the party’s election in-charge for Puducherry Mansukh Mandaviya, and BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh. He is also expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

While BJP leaders have officially termed the meetings courtesy calls following the NDA’s electoral victory, discussions are understood to have centred on portfolio allocation, appointments to key posts, ministry expansion and the long-pending demand for a deputy CM's post.