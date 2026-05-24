BJP renews push for Deputy CM post in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: The return of the N Rangasamy-led NDA government in Puducherry has once again revived expectations within the BJP over the possible appointment of a deputy chief minister.
Sources in the BJP said the party, which shares power with Rangasamy’s All India NR Congress (AINRC), expects the chief minister to consider creating the post to maintain political balance within the alliance.
Although Rangasamy and two ministers, BJP leader A Namassivayam and AINRC’s Malladi Krishna Rao, took oath on May 13 following the Assembly elections, portfolios are yet to be allotted. Decisions on filling the remaining three ministerial vacancies and other key constitutional positions, including that of the speaker, are also pending.
Sources indicated that the impending expansion of the ministry is likely to factor in regional and social representation, including accommodating a legislator from the Scheduled Caste community and another from Karaikal.
Against this backdrop, Namassivayam’s visit to Delhi has assumed significance. The BJP legislature party leader has so far met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Union Minister and the party’s election in-charge for Puducherry Mansukh Mandaviya, and BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh. He is also expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
While BJP leaders have officially termed the meetings courtesy calls following the NDA’s electoral victory, discussions are understood to have centred on portfolio allocation, appointments to key posts, ministry expansion and the long-pending demand for a deputy CM's post.
Party insiders said the BJP is keen to retain the existing power-sharing arrangement from the previous government, two ministerial berths and the speaker’s post, while simultaneously pushing for the creation of the deputy CM's position. Namassivayam, a former home minister, is learnt to be lobbying for the role during his Delhi visit.
The BJP had inducted Namassivayam from the Congress ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections amid expectations that he could eventually lead the government. However, with Rangasamy and the AINRC continuing to hold the upper hand in the coalition, those ambitions have remained unfulfilled.
Sources said the BJP had previously attempted to secure the deputy CM's post for Namassivayam during the earlier NDA government, but the proposal did not materialise as Rangasamy was allegedly unwilling to concede.
“Even Delhi had a deputy chief minister. Why can’t Puducherry have one?” BJP functionaries backing Namassivayam have been asking.
Meanwhile, Mandaviya is expected to visit Puducherry next week to hold discussions with Rangasamy on government formation and allocation of responsibilities in the new administration.