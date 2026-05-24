DMK youth wing lambasts Congress on ‘midnight switch’

CHENNAI: The DMK Youth Wing on Saturday condemned the Congress’s “midnight switch” to the new TVK-led alliance and also bemoaned the “deteriorating” law and order situation in the state.

Of the nine resolutions adopted during the DMK’s youth wing functionaries’ meeting at Anna Arivalayam, one accused the Congress of switching sides.

“The Congress won five Assembly seats riding on the strength of the efforts of DMK cadre. They also secured a Rajya Sabha seat through DMK votes before the election. Having received all these, they switched sides without a word of gratitude,” the resolution stated. “Betrayal has never been new for the Congress,” it added.