DMK youth wing lambasts Congress on ‘midnight switch’

CHENNAI: The DMK Youth Wing on Saturday condemned the Congress’s “midnight switch” to the new TVK-led alliance and also bemoaned the “deteriorating” law and order situation in the state.
Of the nine resolutions adopted during the DMK’s youth wing functionaries’ meeting at Anna Arivalayam, one accused the Congress of switching sides.
“The Congress won five Assembly seats riding on the strength of the efforts of DMK cadre. They also secured a Rajya Sabha seat through DMK votes before the election. Having received all these, they switched sides without a word of gratitude,” the resolution stated. “Betrayal has never been new for the Congress,” it added.
In another resolution, the youth wing took a dig at the TVK-led government by listing over 30 incidents of murder, robbery and sexual violence reported across the state since the new government assumed office. The list also included the suspected murder of a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore.
“The chief minister has been busy with reels, removing his coat, wearing sunglasses, driving a Bolero, riding an electric vehicle, while law and order has collapsed,” the resolution stated, demanding that CM Vijay face the press and answer people’s questions.
The meeting also resolved to celebrate the birth anniversary of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi on June 3 across all union, town, ward, and village-level units.
The youth wing functionaries also expressed gratitude to voters who backed the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.