Drought-hit Palacode farmers blame slow pace of canal interlinking project

DHARMAPURI: Farmers are increasingly dissatisfied with the slow progress of canal works undertaken for the Pulikarai-Jarthalav project. The project was expected to be completed a year ago, but owing to poor progress, drought has intensified across Palacode taluk.
In 2019, the state government had announced the Pulikarai-Jarthalav project, a canal proposed at Rs 30.38 crore to link over 16 lakes in the region. The key focus of this project is to ensure that groundwater levels are replenished by diverting water from the Chinnar River, which floods once a year.
Speaking to TNIE, R Ganeshkumar from Palacode said, "Palacode taluk primarily depends on sugarcane cultivation, followed by turmeric and tomato cultivation. However, over the past decade, cultivation areas for turmeric and sugarcane have drastically reduced owing to the lack of water. To ensure water for continued cultivation and improved production in Palacode, the Pulikarai-Jarthalav project was sanctioned. But works are still in progress."
Another farmer, B Murugan from Erranhalli, said, "During monsoon, the Chinnar river floods, but this water simply drains into the Cauvery and is wasted. The project was meant to utilise rainwater flowing in the Chinnar River to feed over 16 lakes in the region. Had this project been completed last year, sugarcane cultivation in the area could have increased this year. The negligence of PWD (WRD) has led to the delay."
When inquired, PWD(WRD) engineers said, "The sub-surface levels of the proposed area for the canal had boulders. Initially, we had planned to break these boulders using heavy machinery, but this failed. The canals themselves are 15 metres deep and 10 metres wide. Over 95% of the work has been completed, and only a 2 km stretch remains, but we are unable to dig or break through the boulders here. We are using controlled explosions to break them. We are hoping to complete the project by June."