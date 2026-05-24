Drought-hit Palacode farmers blame slow pace of canal interlinking project

DHARMAPURI: Farmers are increasingly dissatisfied with the slow progress of canal works undertaken for the Pulikarai-Jarthalav project. The project was expected to be completed a year ago, but owing to poor progress, drought has intensified across Palacode taluk.

In 2019, the state government had announced the Pulikarai-Jarthalav project, a canal proposed at Rs 30.38 crore to link over 16 lakes in the region. The key focus of this project is to ensure that groundwater levels are replenished by diverting water from the Chinnar River, which floods once a year.

Speaking to TNIE, R Ganeshkumar from Palacode said, "Palacode taluk primarily depends on sugarcane cultivation, followed by turmeric and tomato cultivation. However, over the past decade, cultivation areas for turmeric and sugarcane have drastically reduced owing to the lack of water. To ensure water for continued cultivation and improved production in Palacode, the Pulikarai-Jarthalav project was sanctioned. But works are still in progress."