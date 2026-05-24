Kin demand capital punishment for suspects in Coimbatore girl’s murder case

COIMBATORE: Deeply shocked by the 10-year-old girl’s death, her relatives have demanded capital punishment for the two suspects arrested on charges of sexual assault, kidnapping, and murder.

“The punishment for the suspects, K Karthi and R Mohan, should be delivered at the earliest and must serve as a deterrent so that no one dares to commit such offences in the future,” said a woman relative, who was inconsolable on the premises of ESI Hospital.

The girl’s relatives who had gathered at the hospital near Varadharajapuram to receive the body alleged that the suspects had disfigured her face and that there were multiple injuries on her body.