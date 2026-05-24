Kovai girl murder sparks call to revive district police’s child safety initiative

A woman police officer who worked on the project said, "The students do not have a basic understanding of the crimes committed against them and who to complain to, due to which, most of the time, they suffer both physically and mentally. Through the drive, we approached them in person and made them aware of the crimes, how to handle it, and how to lodge a complaint. We taught them, age-wise and gender-wise, about issues likely to be faced and preventive practices. It helps them not to become both victim and accused."

Counselling sessions were also held for parents on how to support children facing abuse in silence. "The aim was to break the hesitation in children to speak up so the police can arrest the culprits. It prioritised crime prevention, which is needed now," said another officer.

With the state government set to roll out the "Singappen Special Task Force" across the state from May 27, police officers said the task force should not function only as a policing wing but also focus on educating women and children on safety measures.

On Saturday, Backward Classes Welfare Minister V Sampathkumar said arrangements for spreading awareness on women and children's safety would be initiated under the new scheme.

Women police personnel said either Project Pallikoodam or its core objectives should be inducted into the task force to ensure the outreach in schools.