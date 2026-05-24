Not caste, got post due to commitment to service: HR&CE minister S Ramesh

TIRUCHY: Facing criticism over his appointment as Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister because of his Brahmin background, Minister S Ramesh on Saturday said his party did not choose leaders based on caste identity, but on their commitment to public service.
“Our party follows the ideology of secular social justice inspired by Periyar and Ambekar. Neither I nor Deputy Speaker Ravi Shankar was chosen because of caste or received votes because of our caste identity.
People voted for us because of our chief minister’s image, seeing him as one among their family beyond caste and religion,” Ramesh said while addressing reporters after paying floral tributes to the Mutharaiyar statue at Othakadai on the latter’s birth anniversary.
It may be noted that Ravi Shankar was elected as a TVK MLA from Thuraiyur (SC) constituency. The minister’s remarks come amid criticism from certain sections over a Brahmin leader being given charge of the HR&CE department, which administers temples across Tamil Nadu.
Further, Ramesh said the government’s priority was to ensure better service to devotees. “People should be able to worship peacefully without inconvenience,” he said, adding that steps would be taken to reduce overcrowding and long waiting hours in temples.
He also said encroachments on temple lands and properties would be removed in phases. Warning against corruption and misuse of power in the HR&CE department, the minister said, “No one will be allowed to misuse authority or indulge in corruption.”