Not caste, got post due to commitment to service: HR&CE minister S Ramesh

TIRUCHY: Facing criticism over his appointment as Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister because of his Brahmin background, Minister S Ramesh on Saturday said his party did not choose leaders based on caste identity, but on their commitment to public service.

“Our party follows the ideology of secular social justice inspired by Periyar and Ambekar. Neither I nor Deputy Speaker Ravi Shankar was chosen because of caste or received votes because of our caste identity.

People voted for us because of our chief minister’s image, seeing him as one among their family beyond caste and religion,” Ramesh said while addressing reporters after paying floral tributes to the Mutharaiyar statue at Othakadai on the latter’s birth anniversary.