Nursing student’s death sparks stir, TN govt begins probe

TIRUCHY: The death of a third-year nursing student on Saturday morning at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchy after suffering complications during a planned nose surgery performed on Friday has sparked protests by fellow students alleging medical negligence and demanding action against the doctors involved in her treatment.

Several students from KAPV Government Medical College attached to MGMGH, where the victim, V Seethalakshmi, studied, alleged that complications arose after excessive anaesthesia was administered during the surgery.

Twenty-year-old Seethalakshmi from Pudukkottai staying at the MGMGH hostel was declared dead at 7.04 am on Saturday. Meanwhile, the health department on Saturday constituted a high-level inquiry committee and began investigations into the death.

The committee, headed by Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr N Basker, visited the college and MGMGH on Saturday evening and began collecting details related to the treatment. The panel, comprising specialists from ENT, anaesthesia and medicine departments, has been directed to submit its report within a week.

Soon after news of her death spread across the MGMGH campus, hundreds of nursing students gathered near the hospital and staged a road blockade, disrupting traffic movement throughout the day. More than 50 cops were deployed for crowd control. Many students were seen crying as they raised slogans demanding justice for Seethalakshmi. “She was healthy before the surgery. We want justice and action against those responsible,” said a protesting student.