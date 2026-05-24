Nursing student’s death sparks stir, TN govt begins probe

TIRUCHY: The death of a third-year nursing student on Saturday morning at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchy after suffering complications during a planned nose surgery performed on Friday has sparked protests by fellow students alleging medical negligence and demanding action against the doctors involved in her treatment.
Several students from KAPV Government Medical College attached to MGMGH, where the victim, V Seethalakshmi, studied, alleged that complications arose after excessive anaesthesia was administered during the surgery.
Twenty-year-old Seethalakshmi from Pudukkottai staying at the MGMGH hostel was declared dead at 7.04 am on Saturday. Meanwhile, the health department on Saturday constituted a high-level inquiry committee and began investigations into the death.
The committee, headed by Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr N Basker, visited the college and MGMGH on Saturday evening and began collecting details related to the treatment. The panel, comprising specialists from ENT, anaesthesia and medicine departments, has been directed to submit its report within a week.
Soon after news of her death spread across the MGMGH campus, hundreds of nursing students gathered near the hospital and staged a road blockade, disrupting traffic movement throughout the day. More than 50 cops were deployed for crowd control. Many students were seen crying as they raised slogans demanding justice for Seethalakshmi. “She was healthy before the surgery. We want justice and action against those responsible,” said a protesting student.
Seethalakshmi’s parents joined the protest and urged the hospital administration not to intimidate students. They alleged that some students were being threatened with suspension and reduction of marks for taking part in the protest.
HR& CE Minister S Ramesh visited MGMGH and held talks with the students and family members. Students initially refused to withdraw the protest. The minister assured the protesters that a special inquiry would be conducted and action would be taken if any lapse was found.
“We have received written complaints from the students. If there was any mistake in the treatment provided to the student, strict action will be taken without bias,” the minister told reporters.
State Health Minister K G Arunraj during a press brief in Namakkal confirmed about the constitution of the inquiry committee. “If any medical negligence is found, immediate action will be taken. A fair and independent inquiry will be conducted,” he said.
The students continued the protest till night as they alleged they were being threatened by the management. Protesters also sought assurance against disciplinary action. Tiruchy Police Commissioner and student representatives later met Collector V Saravanan to press for their demands.
According to hospital sources, Seethalakshmi was admitted on May 19 for treatment related to a nasal problem and sinus infection. She was taken up for surgery on Friday morning after doctors declared her fit. She developed complications shortly after anaesthesia. Doctors revived her after a cardiac arrest and put her on ventilator support. As her condition worsened, advanced life-support treatment was provided. She, however, could not be revived. The GH police have registered a case.