Opposition slams TVK govt, Udhayanidhi says 30 major crimes in TN in 12 days

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday slammed the TVK government for what he described as a failure in law and order, following the abduction and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore.
He demanded swift action and accountability from the authorities. Conveying condolences to the girl’s family, Udhayanidhi Stalin, in a post on X, said, “The real perpetrators of this barbaric act must be swiftly brought to justice. In this hour of crisis, the DMK stands by the side of the victim’s family.”
Taking a dig at the TVK government, Udhayanidhi claimed that in just 12 days after the new government assumed office, over 30 major incidents, including sexual violence, ganja smuggling, rowdy attacks, ruling party excesses, and now the Coimbatore murder, had made headlines.
Similarly, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai questioned CM Vijay on his election campaign promise of women’s safety. Leaders of other political parties have also condemned the Coimbatore incident, urging the TVK-led government to ensure the safety of girls and women.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a statement, said that although a complaint was lodged within hours after the girl went missing, the failure to take swift action exposes shortcomings in law and order. CPI State secretary M Veerapandian urged the government to take urgent measures to prevent such incidents from recurring. AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran said the increasing number of crimes against children and women with each passing day has created an unsettling situation.
PMK founder S Ramadoss and AIPTMMK founder VK Sasikala have also condemned the crime. CPM state secretary P Shanmugam demanded that a Rs 20 lakh compensation be provided to the grieving parents.
Meanwhile, BJP president Nainar Nagenthran said instead of boasting about the immediate arrest of the culprits, good governance lies in preventing such crimes.