Opposition slams TVK govt, Udhayanidhi says 30 major crimes in TN in 12 days

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday slammed the TVK government for what he described as a failure in law and order, following the abduction and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore.

He demanded swift action and accountability from the authorities. Conveying condolences to the girl’s family, Udhayanidhi Stalin, in a post on X, said, “The real perpetrators of this barbaric act must be swiftly brought to justice. In this hour of crisis, the DMK stands by the side of the victim’s family.”

Taking a dig at the TVK government, Udhayanidhi claimed that in just 12 days after the new government assumed office, over 30 major incidents, including sexual violence, ganja smuggling, rowdy attacks, ruling party excesses, and now the Coimbatore murder, had made headlines.

Similarly, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai questioned CM Vijay on his election campaign promise of women’s safety. Leaders of other political parties have also condemned the Coimbatore incident, urging the TVK-led government to ensure the safety of girls and women.