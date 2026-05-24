RTE admissions in Tamil Nadu hit record high with over 2.5 lakh applications

CHENNAI: Applications for admission to private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act reached a record high in Tamil Nadu this year, with more than 2.5 lakh enrolment requests received from across the state.

According to the school education department, a total of 2,51,537 applications were received for 82,888 seats made available across 7,740 schools in the state under the Act. In 2024, the state had received 1.74 lakh applications, marking an increase of about 44% this year. In 2023, the number of applications stood at about 1.1 lakh.

Under the RTE Act, 25% of seats in entry-level classes in unaided private schools following the state board syllabus are reserved for students from modest backgrounds. The government reimburses the students’ fees to the schools later.

Admissions under the RTE Act were not conducted in 2025 due to the non-release of Samagra Shiksha funds. Students already enrolled in private schools and found eligible under the RTE Act were later brought under the quota by the department.

For schools where the number of applicants exceeded the available seats, the department conducted a lottery draw on May 22 to select students. The parents of those students selected received SMS notification from the department. The names were also displayed on the notice board of the respective schools.