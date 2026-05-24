Sabotage may have led to power cuts, says Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar; warns of action

CHENNAI: Minister for Energy Resources CTR Nirmal Kumar on Saturday said seven rapid response engineering teams have been deployed across the city to monitor and immediately rectify frequent and unannounced power cuts which in some cases, he said, might be due to external influences on certain officials or individuals.

Speaking to the media, the minister said the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has reviewed the causes for the repeated outage in Chennai and other parts of the state. “From yesterday, seven rapid response engineering teams have been deployed to monitor and rectify any power-related issues. Meanwhile, senior officials, including chief engineers, inspected substations and immediately rectified technical faults. This practice will continue until the issue is resolved,” he said.

The minister said issues in many cases were caused by high voltage fluctuations, manual errors, and suspected sabotage by some individuals. “While 99% of officials are working sincerely, around 1% may be a problem. We will take action against them by tonight,” he said.

Nirmal said ageing and legacy transformers are among the major reasons for cable faults and power disruptions. Works are being taken to address power cut complaints from Tiruvallur, Kallakurichi, Coimbatore, and even Karur districts. He said there is no electricity shortage in the state. “It will take time to fully rectify, but it will be done,” he added.