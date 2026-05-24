TN Tasmac outlet fined Rs 5000 for burning waste in open area

TIRUCHY: After residents complained of thick smoke caused by burning of waste in the open land behind a Tasmac outlet near the Central Bus Stand on VOC Road, corporation officials on Saturday imposed a fine of `5,000 on the outlet for improper waste disposal.

Residents alleged that workers at the Tasmac outlet and attached bar have been openly burning garbage dumped in the backyard every morning for the past six months before the outlet even starts functioning. According to residents, the waste includes plastic cups, snack covers, food waste, cardboard boxes, liquor bottles. Instead of handing over the waste to the corporation regularly, it was allegedly dumped and burnt in the open.

The smoke spreads across a radius of nearly 500 metres to one kilometre, affecting areas including Pon Nagar, Gorimedu, Periya Milaguparai and nearby hotels, hospitals and commercial establishments. Passengers using the Central Bus Stand and motorists travelling along VOC Road also face problems due to the smoke and foul smell.

T Uma Maheswari, a resident of Pon Nagar, said, “Every morning and evening, thick smoke enters our homes, forcing us to shut doors and windows. Elderly people, pregnant women and children are the worst affected.”