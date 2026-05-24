TN’s infant mortality rate drops to 11, courtesy better govt healthcare

CHENNAI: The state’s Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) has dropped from 12 to 11 per 1,000 live births between 2023 and 2024, according to the Sample Registration System (SRS) bulletin released by the Union Government on Friday.

As per the SRS bulletin for 2024, among the bigger states (classified based on population size), Kerala is the best performer with an IMR of 8, followed by Tamil Nadu at 11.Though Tamil Nadu’s overall IMR in 2024 is 11, it stands at 12 in rural areas and 10 in urban areas. In 2023, the total IMR was 12 with 13 in rural and 11 in urban areas.

The state’s death rate also edged down slightly, from 6.9 in 2023 to 6.8 in 2024.

Dr J Kumutha, former professor of Neonatology at the Government Institute of Child Health and former expert advisor for Child Health, Tamil Nadu, attributed the improvement to quality neonatal care in hospital settings and systematic follow-up of preterm and low-birth-weight babies even after discharge.

Tamil Nadu is the only state where qualified medical doctors are inducted in Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) teams.