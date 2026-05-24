TN’s infant mortality rate drops to 11, courtesy better govt healthcare

CHENNAI: The state’s Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) has dropped from 12 to 11 per 1,000 live births between 2023 and 2024, according to the Sample Registration System (SRS) bulletin released by the Union Government on Friday.
As per the SRS bulletin for 2024, among the bigger states (classified based on population size), Kerala is the best performer with an IMR of 8, followed by Tamil Nadu at 11.Though Tamil Nadu’s overall IMR in 2024 is 11, it stands at 12 in rural areas and 10 in urban areas. In 2023, the total IMR was 12 with 13 in rural and 11 in urban areas.
The state’s death rate also edged down slightly, from 6.9 in 2023 to 6.8 in 2024.
Dr J Kumutha, former professor of Neonatology at the Government Institute of Child Health and former expert advisor for Child Health, Tamil Nadu, attributed the improvement to quality neonatal care in hospital settings and systematic follow-up of preterm and low-birth-weight babies even after discharge.
Tamil Nadu is the only state where qualified medical doctors are inducted in Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) teams.
There are around 800 RBSK teams across Tamil Nadu which detect anomalies in children early and intervene when necessary.
Dr Kumutha further noted Tamil Nadu has made antenatal scans to detect foetal anomalies mandatory, which has also contributed to improving outcomes.
Village Health Nurses follow up preterm and low-birth-weight babies at home even after hospital discharge and bring them in for treatment immediately if any health problem arises. She added there is still room for improvement in getting parents, particularly those of preterm babies, to bring their children for regular check-ups as advised by doctors.
Dr S Perumal Pillai, associate professor of Paediatrics at Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruvallur, said the state’s Comprehensive Emergency and Newborn Care (CEmONC) centres are among the best in the country, with guaranteed availability of obstetricians, paediatricians and anaesthetists.