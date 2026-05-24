TNSTC to reduce ultra-low-floor bus trips to cut back on fuel cost

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), as a measure to cut back on fuel costs, issued a circular on Thursday, announcing its decision to reduce the number of trips operated with ultra-low-floor buses, especially during the early morning and late at night, with effect from Saturday.

Sources said the ultra-low-floor buses -- 165 of them are operational in the Coimbatore region -- have a mileage of just under three kilometres per litre, resulting in losses for the transport division. As per the circular to the depot branch managers in the region, the number of trips of ultra-low-floor buses operating 10 journeys daily has been reduced to six. For short-distance buses operating a maximum of 20 trips a day, the number has been reduced to 10; and for buses operating 28 trips, it is cut down by half. The circular also stated that only the journeys during early morning and night were reduced in order to minimise the impact on the public.

According to official sources, branch managers have started reducing the number of journeys based on the passenger density, which is being monitored to identify low-demand periods. For instance, a 5 am trip may be cancelled if the passenger numbers are low, and a 9 pm trip might be withdrawn or not operated on certain routes.