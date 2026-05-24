Two arrested for rape, murder of 10-year-old in Coimbatore; CM Vijay assures tough action

COIMBATORE: A day after a 10-year-old girl was found dead near a lake at Kannampalayam in Coimbatore, the Sulur police on Saturday arrested two persons on charges of abduction, rape, and murder, after medical examination confirmed sexual assault of the child.

According to police, the main accused, K Karthi (33) of Nagapattinam, had lured the girl, sexually assaulted her and murdered her at a coconut grove near the lake.

The prime suspect, a daily-wage labourer residing on the outskirts of Coimbatore, suffered fractures to his right hand and leg when he allegedly jumped off a building to flee the police.

He is undergoing treatment at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The second accused, R Mohan (30) of Pallapalayam, was remanded in judicial custody. “We have cracked the case within 24 hours,” West Zone IG Ramya Bharathi said.

The girl, a Class 5 student of a government school, went missing while playing near her home around 5 pm on Thursday. Her parents lodged a complaint with the Sulur police around 8.30 pm the same day. Five police teams were formed to trace the girl, and her body was found on Friday.

Terming the incident “inhuman and unforgivable”, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay assured stringent action against those responsible.