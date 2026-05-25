62-year-old held for sexually assaulting minor girl in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM: A 62-year-old man was arrested by the Kottakuppam All-Women Police for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl near Marakkanam in Villupuram on Sunday.

Police identified the accused as N Kanniyappan, a carpenter from a village near Marakkanam. Police said the incident took place on Saturday when Kanniyappan allegedly called the Class 5 student living near his house, and asked her to buy a vada from a shop.

After she returned, he allegedly gave it to her, asked her to sit beside him and inappropriately touched her. The girl later informed her mother about the incident.

Based on a complaint by the girl’s mother, the Kottakuppam All-Women Police registered a case under the relevant Pocso Act. Kanniyappan was arrested, produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody, police said.