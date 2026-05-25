Act swiftly against heinous crimes, ensure severe punishment: CM Vijay to Police

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has directed police personnel to promptly register cases against those involved in heinous crimes, and investigate and prosecute them expeditiously.

The CM gave these instructions at the high-level meeting held at the State Secretariat on Monday. The meeting was about the crimes against women and children, expediting related cases, preventive measures and creating public awareness. Senior officials from the police department, Social Welfare Department and the office of the Advocate General took part in the meeting.

The Chief Minister emphasised that sexual offences must be handled on a fast-track basis and that stringent punishment should be secured against those found guilty. He said that conducting cases effectively and ensuring severe punishment should serve as a deterrent.