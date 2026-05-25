Double death for offender in rape, murder of minor girl in TN's Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: A Special Pocso Court in Thoothukudi on Monday awarded double death penalty to a 38-year-old man for the sexual assault and murder of a Class 12 student in Thoothukudi in March, bringing the trial to a close within 54 days.

Special Judge M Breetha sentenced M Dharma Muneeswaran of Sayalkudi to death on two counts, one for rape and another for murder, holding that the case qualified as the “rarest of rare”.

The 17-year-old victim had stepped out of her house on the night of March 10 to attend nature’s call but did not return. Her body was found the following day at a village on the outskirts of Thoothukudi town.

Kulathur police arrested Muneeswaran on March 19 and booked him under relevant provisions of the Pocso Act and other sections of law.

During the trial, the court noted that the accused had been convicted in March 2025 in a case relating to the rape and murder of a 60-year-old woman, an offence alleged to have been committed in 2020 within Ettayapuram police limits, and was released on conditional bail in December 2025. To expedite proceedings, the state government appointed Special Public Prosecutor V Ellammal Kissinger. The trial was conducted between May 5 and May 18.

“In spite of being given a chance to repent, he committed another grave offence of a similar nature, and that too against a girl of his daughter’s age. Hence, he deserves the death penalty,” the judge observed.