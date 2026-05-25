Former MLA Panaiyur Babu quits VCK, slams Thirumavalavan for ‘shifting positions’

CHENNAI: Former Cheyyur MLA Panaiyur M Babu on Sunday resigned from the VCK, accusing party president Thol Thirumavalavan of repeatedly shifting political positions and undermining the movement’s foundational ideology.

In a statement, Babu announced he was quitting both the party’s primary membership and his responsibilities as a former legislator, saying his conscience no longer permitted him to continue. “Until yesterday, he sharply criticised them (TVK) as the RSS and BJP’s offspring.

Today he moves to embrace that same offspring. This openly exposes that he has compromised on ideology and principles he stood by all these years,” Babu said.

Responding to Babu’s exit, VCK general secretary Sinthanai Selvan, in a post on X, said that the anguish expressed over recent decisions was not something to be brushed aside and that the decision of party leader was not rooted in self-interest.

“He (Thirumavalavan) has surrendered his life and youth, to the age-old dream of equality. Even if his strategy has changed, are we going to abandon the goal of annihilation of caste?,” Sinthanai Selvan said, asking Babu to reconsider his decision.