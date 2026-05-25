Fresh setback for AIADMK as three MLAs resign, join TVK

CHENNAI: Three AIADMK MLAs - Maragatham Kumaravel, MLA for Madurantakam; KS Jayakumar, MLA for Perundurai; and Sathyabama, MLA for Dharapuram, met JCD Prabhakar and submitted their resignation letters to the Speaker.

Just after resigning from the State Assembly, they called on PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna and joined the ruling TVK.

Since the Trichy East constituency by-election is due following the resignation of CM C Joseph Vijay, by-elections will now be held for four constituencies.

Meanwhile, in another development, 5 AIADMK MLAs who were supporting the rival group led by CVe Shanmugam met party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in a show of support to him. With this, the number of MLAs supporting Palaniswami has gone up to 27. The AIADMK won in 47 constituencies.