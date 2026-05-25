History-sheeter hacked to death near Ponneri, one held

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death at Vichoor village near Ponneri in Tiruvallur district on Saturday morning. The police have arrested one person in connection with the murder.

The deceased, identified as Vijay, was riding a two-wheeler through Vichoor village when he was intercepted by Lokesh alias Mari, who allegedly attacked him with a weapon. Though Vijay attempted to flee the spot, he collapsed a short distance away and died on the spot.

Preliminary inquiry revealed the murder was carried out to avenge the killing of Lokesh’s friends in 2023, a case in which Vijay’s elder brother Ajith alias Karuppu Ajith, a history-sheeter, was implicated. Ajith is currently lodged in prison in connection with a murder case.

The personnel from the Manali Pudhunagar police station sent the body to Stanley Government Hospital for postmortem. Forensic experts and fingerprint personnel also visited the scene and collected evidence.