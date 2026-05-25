In a first, 48 students of TN tribal welfare schools secure seats at India’s premier tourism institute

CHENNAI: A total of 48 students, including 18 girls, from schools under the state tribal welfare department have secured admission to the Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM) after clearing the institute’s entrance examination this year.

The IITTM, functioning under the Union Tourism Ministry, is one of India’s premier institutions specialising in tourism, travel, hospitality, destination management and allied sectors. The students will pursue a three-year BBA programme in tourism and travel on the IITTM campus in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, with the state government bearing all study expenses.

Officials said that while 11 tribal students joined the institute last year, the number has significantly gone up this year — the highest so far — thanks to focused outreach and training initiatives. “One of the major challenges in sending tribal students to premier institutions is the reluctance of parents to allow their children to study far away from their native places,” officials said.

To address this, the department held zonal-level counselling sessions for parents to explain the career opportunities available through these courses and the support that will be provided to students. The department also organised a special training camp at the Eklavya Model Residential Higher Secondary School (EMRS) in Kumizhi, Kancheepuram, to help students improve soft skills and prepare for the personal interview and group discussion rounds of the entrance test.

“The training camp helped us improve our spoken English, especially for the interview and discussion rounds. My parents were initially reluctant to send me to Noida to pursue the course. However, after my headmaster and department officials assured them of full support, they agreed,” said D Dharshini Priya, a student of EMRS, Abinavam in Salem.