Ministers, BJP leaders meet family of murdered child in Mettur

SALEM: Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban and Backward Classes Welfare Minister V Sampath Kumar on Sunday visited the family members of the 10-year-old girl from Sulur in Coimbatore, who was raped and murdered, and they handed over a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to them on behalf of the Department of Children Welfare and Special Services.
The ministers offered condolences to the family members who are presently at the victim's native village of Ukkamparuthikadu in Kolathur, near Mettur in Salem, and assured them of government support.
Later, addressing the reporters, Minister Parthiban said the incident was "not just a loss to the family, but to the entire state". Noting that the suspects have already been arrested, he said the investigation would be conducted in a swift manner and that the government would ensure that those responsible for the crime get severe punishment.
Later that day, BJP state president Nainar Nagendran and Union Minister of State L Murugan also visited Kolathur and called on the bereaved family members. After the visit, Nainar, while addressing the media, criticised the law and order situation in the state and alleged that the police, in such cases, should take action without any delay.
Further, he urged the state government to provide Rs 1 crore compensation for the family, and claimed that the incidents that took place during the DMK regime were continuing under the present government as well. "The chief minister and the state government should take complete responsibility," he added.
Minister Murugan said the union government had already framed stringent laws to prevent crimes against women and children, and stressed that state governments must properly implement and effectively enforce those legal provisions to prevent such incidents.
Further, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay allegedly spoke with the family members of the victim over the phone and assured them of strict action against the suspects.