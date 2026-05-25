Ministers, BJP leaders meet family of murdered child in Mettur

SALEM: Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban and Backward Classes Welfare Minister V Sampath Kumar on Sunday visited the family members of the 10-year-old girl from Sulur in Coimbatore, who was raped and murdered, and they handed over a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to them on behalf of the Department of Children Welfare and Special Services.

The ministers offered condolences to the family members who are presently at the victim's native village of Ukkamparuthikadu in Kolathur, near Mettur in Salem, and assured them of government support.

Later, addressing the reporters, Minister Parthiban said the incident was "not just a loss to the family, but to the entire state". Noting that the suspects have already been arrested, he said the investigation would be conducted in a swift manner and that the government would ensure that those responsible for the crime get severe punishment.