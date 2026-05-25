More young professionals hit the pool to stay fit in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Swimming pools across Tiruchy are witnessing a rise in enrolment by work-from-home professionals and young office-goers this summer, with coaches attributing the trend to growing fitness awareness and increasingly sedentary lifestyles.

Trainers at the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu-run swimming pool in Anna Stadium, Kajamalai, said participation by people aged above 30 has increased significantly this year compared to previous summer camps which were largely dominated by school students.

The summer coaching programme, being conducted in multiple phases from April 1 to July 5, has been recording steady turnout across batches. The facility conducts three batches each for men and women every day, with around 25 participants in each batch where at least 10 members are above the age of 30.The coaching fee is Rs 1,700/person, inclusive of GST.

“Earlier, adults mostly came for casual swimming or accompanied their children. This year, several IT employees and private firm staff working from home have joined specifically for fitness,” a coach at the Anna Stadium pool said.

“I knew the basics of swimming, but did not pursue it seriously as a regular fitness activity,” said Kingsley Sebastian, who recently returned to Tiruchy from abroad for a vacation and enrolled in a summer coaching batch. He said, “Summer is the only period when I can attend classes consistently without work pressure. Swimming lessons and pool access are expensive abroad, so I wanted to use my time here to train properly and stay fit.