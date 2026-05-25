Off the cuff: Mysterious 'Paradesi' posters in Triplicane trigger civic cleanup

Paradesi’s public notice

For residents in parts of Triplicane, last week’s mystery was neither potholes nor power cuts but posters announcing “Kaliyugam Mudivu Arambam” (the end of the dark age begins), signed off simply by one “Paradesi” and a phone number. One such poster appeared on the Venkatarangam Street nameboard near North Tank Street, drawing complaints from residents and setting off an unplanned corporation exercise. When TNIE called the number, the man behind the campaign admitted to putting them up, insisting the message was both spiritual and political. Drawing parallels with the Mahabharata, “spiritual, but also political and about war”, he claimed the posters reflected the political shifts unfolding in Tamil Nadu. He declined to reveal his real name, saying he preferred to remain simply as Paradesi.

— Praveena SA