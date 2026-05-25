‘Open to all’: Tamil Nadu govt to hire photographers via TNPSC

CHENNAI: After 56 years of photographers being appointed to various Tamil Nadu government departments based on political connections, the process has finally been opened to all. Ending the long-standing practice, appointments under the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) have now been brought under the ambit of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

With this, aspirants who are not associated with or recommended by political parties can now occupy the post of photographer in government departments.

The TNPSC recently issued a notification to recruit 23 candidates for the post of junior photographer for the first time. The prescribed qualification for the post is a Bachelor of Science degree in Visual Communication from a recognised institution, and the selection process will include a written examination.

The move follows a decision taken by the then DMK government in 2022, when the Human Resources portfolio was held by Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. Subsequently, the government had enacted the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (Additional Functions) Act, 2022, empowering the TNPSC to conduct recruitment for services in state-owned public sector undertakings, corporations, statutory boards and authorities. The Act came into force on March 17, 2023.