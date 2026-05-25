Prison modernisation on the cards, says minister after Puzhal inspection

CHENNAI: Energy Resources & Law Minister C T R Nirmalkumar on Sunday flagged overcrowding and the plight of remand prisoners languishing beyond their stipulated period at Puzhal Central Prison.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the Puzhal prison facility along with DGP (Prisons) K Shankar and IG (Prisons) R Kanagaraj, the minister said that Puzhal, which has a capacity of 1,500 inmates, was running at near-full occupancy. Many remand prisoners remain lodged without any legal support or family assistance, he said.

“We have sought a complete list of prisoners who don’t have support. The law ministry will arrange a simplified procedure to help them access legal aid and expedite their release,” he said, adding that the review would cover all 13 central prisons across the state.

Regarding contraband inside the complex, including cellphones and narcotic substances, he said the government would procure modern scanning equipment. With over 700 visitors arriving daily carrying snacks, fruits and clothing for inmates, thorough screening remains a challenge.

Responding to questions about inmate deaths, the minister said five inmates had died in the past six months, all with serious pre-existing conditions such as cancer and kidney failure. He also said unnecessary administrative transfers in the prison department, the judiciary, and the electricity board (EB) would be stopped.