Puducherry CM urges Centre to recognise French as regional language in CBSE schools

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has urged the Union Government to consider granting special recognition to French as a “regional language” under the R3 category of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum for educational institutions in Puducherry.

In a letter addressed to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on May 25, the Chief Minister sought the Centre’s intervention to preserve French language education in Puducherry under the three-language framework recently introduced by the CBSE.

Rangasamy said the Union Territory had achieved a 99.81 per cent pass percentage in the CBSE Class X examinations for the academic year 2025-26 after all government schools were affiliated to CBSE from 2022-23.

Referring to recent CBSE circulars regarding implementation of the three-language policy, he conveyed concerns among the people of Puducherry over the continuity of French language education under the present structure, requiring two native Indian languages.