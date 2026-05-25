Scheduled Castes are alienated from AIADMK, says ex-MP Venugopal; resigns from posts

CHENNAI: A week after veteran AIADMK leader S Semmalai resigned from the party, another senior functionary, Dr P Venugopal (74), also announced his exit. Venugopal, a member of the party’s governing council, secretary of its doctors’ wing and former MP, said a growing sense of alienation among Scheduled Caste communities within the AIADMK was one of the major reasons for the party’s recent electoral setbacks.

He said the AIADMK had long enjoyed unwavering support from SC communities, but that this support has steadily eroded after the death of former CM J Jayalalithaa. “In the present political climate, the fact that SCs have either distanced themselves completely from the AIADMK or feel increasingly alienated is one of the principal reasons behind the party’s defeats,” he said.

Speaking to TNIE, Venugopal said he had entered politics at the age of 21 and was elevated by Jayalalithaa as leader of the AIADMK parliamentary party in 2014, when the party was the third largest in Parliament. However, he said he increasingly felt sidelined in recent years. Though a member of the governing council, he said he was not consulted on key party matters. “With a heavy heart, I am leaving the party,” he said.