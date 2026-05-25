Scheduled Castes are alienated from AIADMK, says ex-MP Venugopal; resigns from posts

CHENNAI: A week after veteran AIADMK leader S Semmalai resigned from the party, another senior functionary, Dr P Venugopal (74), also announced his exit. Venugopal, a member of the party’s governing council, secretary of its doctors’ wing and former MP, said a growing sense of alienation among Scheduled Caste communities within the AIADMK was one of the major reasons for the party’s recent electoral setbacks.
He said the AIADMK had long enjoyed unwavering support from SC communities, but that this support has steadily eroded after the death of former CM J Jayalalithaa. “In the present political climate, the fact that SCs have either distanced themselves completely from the AIADMK or feel increasingly alienated is one of the principal reasons behind the party’s defeats,” he said.
Speaking to TNIE, Venugopal said he had entered politics at the age of 21 and was elevated by Jayalalithaa as leader of the AIADMK parliamentary party in 2014, when the party was the third largest in Parliament. However, he said he increasingly felt sidelined in recent years. Though a member of the governing council, he said he was not consulted on key party matters. “With a heavy heart, I am leaving the party,” he said.
Venugopal recalled that after Jayalalithaa’s death, he had firmly opposed attempts to split the AIADMK parliamentary party and helped keep it united. Referring to the present crisis involving 25 AIADMK MLAs backing the TVK, he said senior leaders like him were not consulted on ways to address the issue. He claimed they had warned Edappadi K Palaniswami that the party was losing SC votes, but their concerns were ignored, adding that only a few communities were now being given importance.
Venugopal further criticised Palaniswami for not being flexible, saying such an approach could have prevented the present crisis. While clarifying that he did not support the 25 MLAs, he said disqualifying them would weaken the party further. He also ruled out joining any other party.
However, AIADMK MP Dr M Dhanapal rejected Venugopal’s claims, saying Palaniswami remained approachable and open to discussion. “When there were two vacancies for Rajya Sabha MPs, he chose me for one seat, and till this date, I have discussed party issues with him many times,” he said.