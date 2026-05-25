Tamil Nadu farmers decry over State govt order permitting dumping solid waste into abandoned quarries

TIRUPPUR: Farmers and social activists have urged the state government to amend or withdraw the government order permitting the dumping of solid waste in abandoned stone quarries across the state. They are voicing against dumping garbage collected from residential areas in abandoned stone quarries in Tiruppur.

R Sathis Kumar, state secretary of the legal awareness wing of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam, who filed a case in the National Green Tribunal (NGT-Southern Zone) against the dumping of garbage in stone quarries, said,

"We recently met TK Prabhu, Minister for Natural Resources, and submitted a memorandum. During the meeting, we asked him to intervene regarding the government order dated February 23, 2022, issued under the Reclamation, Restoration and Rehabilitation (RRR) framework, currently administered by the Natural Resources Department.

In particular, Clause IV-A 35-F(3)(L), which permits the use of abandoned quarry pits for dumping solid waste by local bodies, is causing serious environmental and public health concerns across TN."

He added that several municipalities and local bodies are misusing this provision to dump unsegregated municipal solid waste into abandoned quarry sites without scientific processing or environmental safeguards, which has resulted in air, soil, and groundwater pollution.