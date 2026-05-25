Tamil Nadu to assist athletes to qualify, win ’2028 Olympics

CHENNAI: State Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Saturday met Tamil Nadu players who were part of India’s victorious World Cup squash team at the secretariat and assured them that the government is implementing special, long-term action plans to help more young athletes from the state qualify for and succeed in the Olympics.

He said Tamil Nadu athletes had so far won Olympic medals only in team sports like hockey, and stressed that the government is now focused on ensuring that athletes win medals in individual events as well. A dedicated WhatsApp group involving senior officials, athletes, coaches, and the minister himself has been created to ensure direct communication and quick support for sportspersons, the minister said.

Referring to World Cup-winning squash team, the minister said it was a matter of pride that three of the four players in the squad were from Tamil Nadu. He said the next target for the state would be to secure Olympic medals in squash at the 2028 Olympics. He assured that the department would extend every possible assistance to achieve that goal, including science-based sports training, nutritious food, elite coaching camps, psychological counselling, physiotherapy support, and access to top coaches.